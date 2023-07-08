Previous
Happy Birthday Chris by susiemc
Photo 1650

Happy Birthday Chris

It was actually Chris' birthday on Saturday but he was working so we went out for lunch on Sunday which is when I took this picture.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely capture. Happy birthday, Young Man! Fav.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise