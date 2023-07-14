Previous
Bishop of York by susiemc
Bishop of York

Most of our dahlias didn't survive the winter even though they had been lifted and stored in the garage. This one is new this year. This type of dahlia is particularly popular with bees, butterflies and overflies.
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
