Photo 1656
Bishop of York
Most of our dahlias didn't survive the winter even though they had been lifted and stored in the garage. This one is new this year. This type of dahlia is particularly popular with bees, butterflies and overflies.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5625
photos
66
followers
52
following
453% complete
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th July 2023 5:33pm
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
,
bishop of york
