Today's Harvest.......... by susiemc
Photo 1671

Today's Harvest..........

.......including the first cucumbers. The large one on the right was a surprise, I didn't know it was there until I'd picked the other one.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely to have your own produce - something I miss !!
July 30th, 2023  
Michelle
Lovely array of colours
July 30th, 2023  
