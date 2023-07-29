Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
Today's Harvest..........
.......including the first cucumbers. The large one on the right was a surprise, I didn't know it was there until I'd picked the other one.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
cucumbers
,
chard
,
climbing french beans
,
golden griller squash
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely to have your own produce - something I miss !!
July 30th, 2023
Michelle
Lovely array of colours
July 30th, 2023
