Who Needs Flowers???

This is the rainbow chard in yesterday's photo. As soon as I'd taken yesterdays photo I put the chard in this jug of water to keep it fresh. It looked just as fresh the following morning. We ate it that evening.

I love growing rainbow chard. It's easy, it grows well, it's spectacular and it's very pretty. I eat it because I've grown in and it's good for me, not because I particularly like it.