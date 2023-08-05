Sign up
Photo 1678
Jake Enjoying His Birthday Outing
Jake had a lovely birthday. We went to a farm park. He really seemed to enjoy it, as did we all.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
4th August 2023 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
birthday
,
daughter
,
jake
,
grandson
,
martha
Pat Knowles
ace
What a treasure!
August 6th, 2023
