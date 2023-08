Charlotte

My lovely granddaughter, Charlotte, used to feature a lot on 365. I don't see her very often these days but we did spend a lovely day with her family while we were in Sussex. I just like this photo, I took it at the Arundel Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. Charlotte is 14.



I apologise for all these posts of my family but I don't see any of them very often so I make the most of it when I do see them.