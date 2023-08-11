Sign up
Photo 1684
A Favourite Pond Lily
We've had this yellow pond lily for about 5 years and for the last couple of years it has produced one or two flowers. This year, however, it's been amazing. It's produced flower after flower and all the flowers have been huge.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5662
photos
64
followers
52
following
461% complete
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1956
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
13th August 2023 3:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
lily
,
pond
,
pond lily
