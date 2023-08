Rosie with Jake

I realised I'd posted photos of all the family that we visited last week except Rosie. I took this photo specially to send to a very good friend of mine who bought Jake this this very cute outfit. It's such a lovely photo of Rosie I decided to post it here on 365.

We've been quite busy and I've got a bit behind so I'm having to do a bit of catching up. I will be catching up with commenting too.