Pelicans

I wish I could say that these are wild pelicans but of course this is England and sadly we don't have wild pelicans.

I'm not a fan of birds in captivity and when we were at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Reserve in Arundel I was far more interested in the wild birds and the butterflies, dragonflies, and bees. I did like the pelicans however so I took some photos of them.