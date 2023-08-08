Sign up
Previous
Photo 1681
I Can See You
I spotted this highland Cow (or is it a bull?) in the distance at the Arundel Wildfowl and Wetland Reserve. Who doesn't love a highland cow!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
3rd August 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bull
,
arundel
,
highland cattle
,
wwt
,
cow.
