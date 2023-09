A New Plant

This is a Campsis - Tropical Summer. one day earlier in the week when Chris was working at Hergest Croft Gardens he saw this lovely plant for sale (part of his job is looking after the plant sales area). He thought I would like it so he bought it for me. I love it. It isn't in it's permanent home yet but it's going to go somewhere against the house, at the front where it will get sun all day.