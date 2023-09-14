Previous
Peppers - A First! by susiemc
Photo 1718

Peppers - A First!

I've never grown peppers before and I'm so delighted with the success of this small salad variety.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
