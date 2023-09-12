Sign up
Previous
Photo 1716
A Colourful Harvest Today
I harvested all of these veg a few minutes ago. I hadn't intended to post a photo of my veg today but they looked so colourful I thought I would.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
5
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
beans
,
vegetables
,
tomatoes
,
peppers
,
cucumber
,
patty pan squash
,
winter squash
Michelle
Lovely array of colours
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pleased you did arrange and post your stunningly beautiful harvested crop. Beautiful and colourful still life - later to be eaten ! fav
September 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
your garden is such a delight
September 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Harvest Festival time! Your garden is bountiful!
September 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
Wow! That's a great harvest, Sue! And such a colourful display (almost too beautiful to eat- almost. Enjoy!) Fav
September 12th, 2023
