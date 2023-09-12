Previous
A Colourful Harvest Today by susiemc
Photo 1716

A Colourful Harvest Today

I harvested all of these veg a few minutes ago. I hadn't intended to post a photo of my veg today but they looked so colourful I thought I would.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Lovely array of colours
September 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pleased you did arrange and post your stunningly beautiful harvested crop. Beautiful and colourful still life - later to be eaten ! fav
September 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
your garden is such a delight
September 12th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Harvest Festival time! Your garden is bountiful!
September 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
Wow! That's a great harvest, Sue! And such a colourful display (almost too beautiful to eat- almost. Enjoy!) Fav
September 12th, 2023  
