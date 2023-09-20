Time to Turn Back

This is the River Brathay on the left. I had hoped to continue walking along this path to the village of Elterwater until I saw some people walking towards me with water up to their ankles. I was wearing walking boots but I wasn't keen to get them so wet so at this point I turned back. I really enjoyed my walk by the river and through woodland. Although it was raining it wasn't cold. I was wearing a new waterproof jacket which did seem expensive when I bought it but this continuous rain really put it to the test and it kept me completely dry. I guess it was worth it.