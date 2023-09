St Bartholemew's Vowchurch, Herefordshire

Another "Remarkable Churches" adventure. My friend Sandra and I had a wonderful day yesterday visiting four delightful little churches deep in the beautiful Herefordshire countryside. It was a warm sunny day and we had such fun.

The church dates back to 1522. It's very simple but beautiful in it's own way. I was particularly impressed with the kneelers which were all different and had all been hand made by members of the village community.