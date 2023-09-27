Previous
St Mary Magdalene, Turnastone by susiemc
St Mary Magdalene, Turnastone

This little church is just half a mile from the one at Vowchurch which I posted pictures of yesterday.
Local tradition claims that both churches were built by two rival pious maiden ladies, the one declaring "I Vow I will build my Church before you Turn a Stone of yours" Hence the names of the two villages.
This church was built in the late 12th century and although much rebuilding and restoration has taken place the main door is still the original one of about 1200. I find it difficult to get my head around that. It does look very old!!
This church seemed smaller than the other one but it could just have been that the ceiling was much lower. It has some lovely stained glass windows, unlike the one at Vowchurch which didn't have any.
Great shots, Sue! I really like the vaulted ceiling, the stained glass windows, the wall etching (?) and just the overall intimacy and oldness of this lovely church! (yes- that door!) What a great project you and Sandra have undertaken! Fav
very interesting place. Great shots
