Bacton Church, Herefordshire
Bacton Church, Herefordshire

Another one from my "Remarkable Churches" book. This little church which was in the middle of nowhere and therefore difficult to find really was remarkable. It was small but full of interesting things and steeped in history.
The monument in the middle is of Queen Elizabeth 1 and Blanche Parry, her maid of honour for 57 years. Blanche Parry came from a well to do family in this area.
To the left of the bible is part of a replica of a panel from one of Elizabeth 1's gowns. The Queen gave Blanche the skirt front panel of one of her dresses, the original being used as an alter cloth in this little church for many years but eventually it was taken to Hampton Court for conservation and to be exhibited. It is the only known surviving piece of one of her clothes.
Sue Cooper

