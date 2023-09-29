St Margaret's Church, Herefordshire

Another from my "Remarkable Churches" book. This one is just stunning. The most remarkable feature is the exquisitely carved oak rood screen of 1520. For those of you who are interested I'm going to quote from my book......



'John Betjeman wrote "My own memory of the perfect Herefordshire is a spring day in the foothills of the Black Mountains and finding among the winding hilltop lanes the remote little church of St. Margaret's. Opening the church door I saw a screen and loft all delicately carved and textured pale grey with time"

The screen is a rare survivor of the post reformation order of 1547 that all such works should be destroyed. The loft is big enough to hold a number of musicians. It rests on intricately carved posts and is accessed up steps from the chancel. The carving in silvery oak has foliage, faces and shields on the side facing the nave.'



This will help to explain why my friend Sandra and I are so enjoying this project. Neither of us is religious but we are both interested in history and of course British history is very much tied in with the church.

In many of these little churches there are lists of those young men from the parish who were killed in the First World War, so moving because it must have been most of the young men in these very small communities. This church wasn't even in a village, there were just a few scattered houses and farms.



