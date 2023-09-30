Previous
The River Otter, Devon by susiemc
Photo 1732

The River Otter, Devon

We had a lovely walk along this river, from the village of Otterton where we were staying, to Buddleigh Salterton where the river fIows into the sea, and back again, about 6 miles. I thought the sun on the trees was nice.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Sue Cooper

