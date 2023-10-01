Sign up
Photo 1733
River Otter Wetlands Project
We were very impressed with this new rewilding project and look forward to visiting again in the not too distant future.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
29th September 2023 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
devon
,
river otter
,
otter estuary
,
river otter wetlands project
Pat Knowles
ace
That looks the perfect nature reserve!
October 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
October 4th, 2023
