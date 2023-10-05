Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1738
Well Done Reggie!
Finley and Reggie won first prize in the Junior Handler category last weekend at a local community day where they live.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5720
photos
66
followers
53
following
476% complete
View this month »
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
Latest from all albums
1960
1733
1961
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
family
,
prize
,
reggie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Congratulations to this little beauty and handler!
October 5th, 2023
Michelle
Congratulations to them both - such a handsome chap!
October 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close