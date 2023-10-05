Well Done Reggie!

Previous
Finley and Reggie won first prize in the Junior Handler category last weekend at a local community day where they live.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations to this little beauty and handler!
October 5th, 2023  
Michelle
Congratulations to them both - such a handsome chap!
October 5th, 2023  
