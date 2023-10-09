Previous
The Long Water in Hampton Court Park by susiemc
Photo 1743

The Long Water in Hampton Court Park

We visited friends in Surrey last weekend and we went for a lovely walk in Hampton Court Park and Bushy Park. I liked the way the sun was shining on this long line of trees. In the distance is a view of the back of part of Hampton Court Palace.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
