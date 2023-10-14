Previous
Still Dancing by susiemc
Still Dancing

It rained most of yesterday and in the night but this lovely fuchsia flower is still dancing like a little ballerina
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
