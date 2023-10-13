The Final Harvest

The forecast is for frost at the weekend so I thought it was time to harvest the last of the veg. There is still some chard in the garden but that will be fine all winter.

The silver grey pumpkins are called Crown Prince, apparently one of the best tasting winter squashes to grow here in the UK. I didn't actually know this when I bought the seed so that was lucky. I just liked the look of it. The yellow one is the smallest butternut squash I've ever seen 😂



It was quite a good year for veg in the end, inevitably with some things doing better than others,