Previous
The Final Harvest by susiemc
Photo 1745

The Final Harvest

The forecast is for frost at the weekend so I thought it was time to harvest the last of the veg. There is still some chard in the garden but that will be fine all winter.
The silver grey pumpkins are called Crown Prince, apparently one of the best tasting winter squashes to grow here in the UK. I didn't actually know this when I bought the seed so that was lucky. I just liked the look of it. The yellow one is the smallest butternut squash I've ever seen 😂

It was quite a good year for veg in the end, inevitably with some things doing better than others,
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Well done,these look amazing. I love you're night sky background too!
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise