The River Thames at Hampton Court Bridge by susiemc
The River Thames at Hampton Court Bridge

I took this as we were setting off on our walk through Hampton Court Park and Bushy Park.
It was very crowded with tourists by the river and the bridge so it was good to get into the parks where it was quiet.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 15th, 2023  
