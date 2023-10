I'm So Pleased With Myself!!

Not because I took this lovely photo of Rosie and Jake, I didn't, Martha took it, but because it was taken in a busy café with all sorts of stuff going on in the background - people, chairs, tables, doors, pictures etc - and I got rid of it all. I've never done that before but now I know how. I know in the grand scheme of things this is not a great achievement and most of you can already do this but it's a great achievement for me 😁