Autumn Colour by susiemc
Autumn Colour

My U3A group went to Hergest Croft Gardens today for a tour and to collect seeds. It was a wet dreary day but it was fun. We had a talk, then the tour and seed collecting and then lunch.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd
An interesting outing , I am sure .And a beautiful array of Autumn colours !
October 18th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
so pretty there
October 18th, 2023  
