Photo 1752
Autumn Colour
My U3A group went to Hergest Croft Gardens today for a tour and to collect seeds. It was a wet dreary day but it was fun. We had a talk, then the tour and seed collecting and then lunch.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
autumn
,
autumn colours
,
herefordshire
,
kington
,
hergest croft gardens
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An interesting outing , I am sure .And a beautiful array of Autumn colours !
October 18th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty there
October 18th, 2023
