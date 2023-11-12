Remembering.............

.........All those men and women who gave their lives so that we could live in a better world. Remembering especially my grandfather and his younger brother who were both killed in1916 in the Battle of the Somme, two months apart. My grandfather had four children and had he lived he would have had four grandchildren (I'm the only one left), eight great grandchildren and twelve great great grandchildren. His poor brother was only nineteen when he was killed so sadly he has no descendants. There were so many like him and it's very, very sad.