Warm Wishes by susiemc
Photo 1778

Warm Wishes

It's been a cold, wet, blustery day today and I was very surprised to find this lovely rose braving the elements.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Brennie B
Isn't that just so lovely!
November 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is a very pretty one!
November 13th, 2023  
