Previous
Photo 1778
Warm Wishes
It's been a cold, wet, blustery day today and I was very surprised to find this lovely rose braving the elements.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5764
photos
67
followers
53
following
487% complete
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1965
4
2
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
DMC-FZ200
13th November 2023 4:35pm
rose
,
garden
,
warm wishes
Brennie B
Isn't that just so lovely!
November 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that is a very pretty one!
November 13th, 2023
