Happy 15th Birthday Charlotte

Charlotte has the most beautiful smile as some of you will remember. These days this is the best we can hope for. I'm posting this a day late because initially Charlotte told her Mum (my daughter Niki) that she didn't want her to send any photos to anyone. It would seem she didn't want them to go on facebook but she did say I could have them and she also gave her permission for me to post one here on 365. I feel that now she's 15 I have to respect her wishes and ask for her permission. Until now I've always just checked with my grandchildren's Mums before I post photos of them.

This leather jacket is one of her birthday presents.