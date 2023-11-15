Sign up
Photo 1780
A Favourite Tree until......
last winter it broke in half during one of the storms. It was such a perfect, symmetrical shape. Now you have get in one particular spot and then it's not obvious that half the tree is missing. This is in Hergest Croft Gardens, taken yesterday.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
14th November 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
japanese maple
,
autumn colours
,
hergest croft gardens
