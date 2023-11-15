Previous
A Favourite Tree until...... by susiemc
A Favourite Tree until......

last winter it broke in half during one of the storms. It was such a perfect, symmetrical shape. Now you have get in one particular spot and then it's not obvious that half the tree is missing. This is in Hergest Croft Gardens, taken yesterday.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
