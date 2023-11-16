Previous
Happy 13th Birthday Freya by susiemc
Photo 1781

Happy 13th Birthday Freya

Freya is still happy to smile nicely when she has her photo taken. My daughter, Niki, took this photo a few minutes ago. Freya is all dressed up ready to go out for dinner.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Another lovely birthday girl. Fav.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise