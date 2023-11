My Kitchen Windowsill

These amaryllis were all planted at the same time. The one on the right is finally beginning to grow.

I lost all my amaryllis last winter which was very disappointing as I'd managed to keep them over the last few winters. Anyway, when we were ordering daffodil and tulip bulbs for spring I slipped in an order for four amaryllis. They looked beautiful in the catalogue. Hopefully you'll soon be seeing the flowers for yourselves.