Photo 1795
Fun on the Swing
This is Jake having a great time at the park. I didn't take the picture but I was so happy when his Mum sent it to me because I didn't have a photo for today.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
park
,
swing
,
jake
,
grandson
