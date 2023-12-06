Previous
The First of Many........... by susiemc
Photo 1801

The First of Many...........

.........amaryllis photos that is. You may remember I posted a photo of my four new amaryllis bulbs as they were growing https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2023-11-29 Well, the first bud on the first bulb has opened. I'm so excited.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
I love this flower especially in pink
December 6th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s very impressive!
December 6th, 2023  
Michelle
Such a beauty
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise