Not Much Activity Today

This is the canal basin in Brecon. The building on the right is Brecon Theatre (Theatr Brycheiniog to give it it's proper Welsh name). It's where we have our U3A meetings and where I was today. Where the arches are at the far end of the building is a nice cafè and in the summer there are tables outside and that's where we have our lunch. It's a lovely venue for our meetings.