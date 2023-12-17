Sign up
Previous
Photo 1812
The Strictly Final
I absolutely LOVE Strictly Come Dancing and of course the final is the highlight of the series. I was very happy with the result last night. Ellie and Vito are very worthy winners.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
dancing
strictly
strictly come dancing
