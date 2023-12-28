Sign up
Previous
Photo 1823
Hettie Looking Angelic
It's difficult to get a good photo of Hettie because she's usually very uncooperative. I struck lucky here. She can be very sweet when she wants to be.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5814
photos
64
followers
52
following
499% complete
View this month »
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th December 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
granddaughter
,
hettie
