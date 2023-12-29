Sign up
Photo 1824
Another Christmas Family Photo
This is my oldest son, Paul, with his partner Violaine, and Emily (17) and Oscar (nearly 14). For once their lovely dog, Kaya, isn't in the photo. We had a lovely time with them on Christmas Eve.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5816
photos
64
followers
52
following
500% complete
View this month »
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th December 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
family
,
paul
,
oscar
,
son
,
grandchildren
,
emily
,
daughter in law
,
violaine
