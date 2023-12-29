Previous
Another Christmas Family Photo by susiemc
Another Christmas Family Photo

This is my oldest son, Paul, with his partner Violaine, and Emily (17) and Oscar (nearly 14). For once their lovely dog, Kaya, isn't in the photo. We had a lovely time with them on Christmas Eve.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Sue Cooper

