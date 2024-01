A Cat

You've seen all my children, their partners, my grandchildren and all five dogs. There are two cats. This is Saffy, my daughter Niki's cat. She's a very pretty cat and very friendly if she thinks you're going to feed her, otherwise she's not particularly interested.

The other cat belongs to Emily and Oscar but she doesn't hang around to be photographed when we go and visit. She makes herself scarce.

So there you have it, the whole family minus one cat.