Photo 1829
A Second Flower Stem
You've seen this amaryllis before and you may remember it was sending up a second flower stem. Here it is. What a bonus!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
2
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5820
photos
64
followers
52
following
501% complete
1829
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
3rd January 2024 2:43pm
Tags
plant
,
bulb
,
flower
,
amaryllis
xbm
ace
Doing better than ours! They are great fun in miserable January.
January 3rd, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
What a beautiful colour.
January 3rd, 2024
