A Second Flower Stem by susiemc
Photo 1829

A Second Flower Stem

You've seen this amaryllis before and you may remember it was sending up a second flower stem. Here it is. What a bonus!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Sue Cooper

xbm ace
Doing better than ours! They are great fun in miserable January.
January 3rd, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
What a beautiful colour.
January 3rd, 2024  
