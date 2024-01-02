Previous
Will it ever stop raining? by susiemc
Will it ever stop raining?

This is the pond of course but the rest of the garden is completely waterlogged.

We've been in the house for days now because of the weather so this morning we decided to go to our local garden centre for a coffee and scone. However after we'd gone two miles down the road we decided to turn back because there was so much water everywhere. The road was completely under water in several places and we thought that if we continued we might not get back. The road runs alongside the river Wye and in some places the river seemed to be level with the road. It was a bit scary so.........another day in the house.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
We have had a lot of grey days too and some rain but luckily we are not as waterlogged as you sound. Hope the rain stops soon and the sun comes out for both of us.
January 2nd, 2024  
