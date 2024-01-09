Previous
Next
One Pot Chicken and Chorizo Stew by susiemc
Photo 1835

One Pot Chicken and Chorizo Stew

I had a gap so I'm posting a picture of tonight's supper (13th Jan). We haven't had supper yet but the kitchen is full of wonderful smells. In addition to chicken and chorizo it also has tinned tomatoes, chickpeas, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, a red pepper and fresh parsley in it. It was very easy to make. We're going to eat it with home-made crusty bread (which is adding to the wonderful smell in the kitchen.
If any of my English 365 friends watch Morning Live on TV, that's where the recipe came from.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
Yum. I'm headed over for a bowl.
January 13th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
@lisab514 Ha - ha, I'll put some out for you Lisa.
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise