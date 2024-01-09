One Pot Chicken and Chorizo Stew

I had a gap so I'm posting a picture of tonight's supper (13th Jan). We haven't had supper yet but the kitchen is full of wonderful smells. In addition to chicken and chorizo it also has tinned tomatoes, chickpeas, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, a red pepper and fresh parsley in it. It was very easy to make. We're going to eat it with home-made crusty bread (which is adding to the wonderful smell in the kitchen.

If any of my English 365 friends watch Morning Live on TV, that's where the recipe came from.