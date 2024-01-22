Previous
One Lone Snowdrop in our Garden by susiemc
One Lone Snowdrop in our Garden

This brave little flower is the first one to open in the garden. There are more coming up but I thought this one deserved to be photographed.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet
January 22nd, 2024  
