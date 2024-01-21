Previous
Hamamelis - Harry by susiemc
Photo 1847

Hamamelis - Harry

This is just part of a small hamamelis (witch-hazel) in a tub in our front garden. We bought it last year from the plant sales area at Hergest Croft because there's a lovely lad called Harry who was working in the tearoom there and who we're very fond of. Harry has now moved on to a more permanent full-time job which is wonderful for him but sad for us. This hamamelis will always remind us of him. (Harry's Mum lives locally so I'm sure we'll see him again 😊). Also I do love these shrubs and this one is different to two others that I have.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's quite lovely
January 22nd, 2024  
