Hamamelis - Harry

This is just part of a small hamamelis (witch-hazel) in a tub in our front garden. We bought it last year from the plant sales area at Hergest Croft because there's a lovely lad called Harry who was working in the tearoom there and who we're very fond of. Harry has now moved on to a more permanent full-time job which is wonderful for him but sad for us. This hamamelis will always remind us of him. (Harry's Mum lives locally so I'm sure we'll see him again 😊). Also I do love these shrubs and this one is different to two others that I have.