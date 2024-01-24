Previous
The Best Table in the Tearoom by susiemc
Photo 1850

The Best Table in the Tearoom

This was taken yesterday morning. It was cold, wet and windy thanks to storm Jocelyn, but when we went into the tearoom the log fire was very welcoming and the table next to it was available. The warm toasted teacake was delicious.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Looks very snug.
January 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks very cozy. Maybe the first picture for this month's MFRIAC challenge?
January 24th, 2024  
