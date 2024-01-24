Sign up
Previous
Photo 1850
The Best Table in the Tearoom
This was taken yesterday morning. It was cold, wet and windy thanks to storm Jocelyn, but when we went into the tearoom the log fire was very welcoming and the table next to it was available. The warm toasted teacake was delicious.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5845
photos
64
followers
52
following
506% complete
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
coffee
,
log fire
,
tearoom
,
hergest croft
,
toasted teacake
,
maples tearoom
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Looks very snug.
January 24th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks very cozy. Maybe the first picture for this month's MFRIAC challenge?
January 24th, 2024
