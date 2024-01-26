Previous
Another Sign of Spring by susiemc
Another Sign of Spring

I was delighted to see this little iris reticulata when I went out into the garden this morning. Slowly but surely the garden is coming to life.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Michelle
Beautiful - I can't wait for spring!
January 26th, 2024  
