Martha and a Frothy Coffee by susiemc
Photo 1867

Martha and a Frothy Coffee

We went to visit Martha, Rosie and Jake at the weekend. The weather was pretty miserable, it rained most of the time. It doesn't rain in coffee shops however.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
