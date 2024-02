Sorting Cuddly Toys

Martha came back with us after we visited her and Rosie at the weekend. She came to sort through several crates of her stuff which we've been storing in our loft. Her stuff includes all her cuddly toys from when she was little. This is about half of them. She took a few home with her in her rucksack for Jake (she was travelling home by train) and we'll keep the rest for now.

She did a good job of sorting everything, we now have to make several trips to the charity shop and recycling centre.