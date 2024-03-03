Sign up
Professor Niamh - Talent Show Winner
Niamh entered a talent show at school. She was a scientist and she did some science experiments. She won!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
family
,
granddaughter
,
niamh
,
talent show
Monica
Congratulations to her!
March 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done Niamh, Congratulations ! Such a happy shot ! fav
March 4th, 2024
xbm
ace
A little you!!
March 4th, 2024
